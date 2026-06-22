Diksha Polymers IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status

Diksha Polymer IPO: The allotment status for the ₹17.90 crore IPO of Diksha Polymers is likely to be finalised today, June 22, 2026. The SME IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 17 June and closed on 19 June.

Diksha Polymers Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of PET bottles, containers, and PET preforms catering to a wide range of sectors, including beverages, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and consumer products. The company operates three production units in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with an aggregate installed capacity of 2,100 MTPA for PET bottles and 1,785 MTPA for PET preforms.

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On the financial front, the company’s revenue from operations grew significantly from ₹11.14 crore in FY23 to ₹42.72 crore in FY25, while net profit rose from ₹0.05 crore to ₹2.63 crore during the same period. For the six months ended September 2025, Diksha Polymers reported revenue of ₹22.45 crore and a profit after tax of ₹1.95 crore.

Diksha Polymer IPO GMP today The shares of Diksha Polymer IPO is currently trading ₹0 in the grey market, according to websites tracking the unlisted market. The GMP of Diksha Polymer IPO is +0, as per Investorgain.

The estimated listing price of Diksha Polymer IPO is likely to same as the IPO price of ₹112.

Diksha Polymer IPO allotment: Here's step-by-step guide on how to check status online? Investors can check their allotment details through the official platforms of the BSE and the issue’s registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Upon completion of the allotment process, the company's shares are scheduled to debut on the BSE on June 24, 2026.

BSE Visit the application status page. 2. Select 'equity' option under Issue Type

3. Choose Diksha Polymer IPO under the Issue Name.

4. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number.

5. Fill in the displayed Captcha accurately.

6. Click Submit to proceed.

Cameo Corporate Services Visit the Cameo Corporate Services IPO allotment status page. 2. Select the company name from the "Select Company" dropdown menu.

3. Enter any one of the following details: Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN Number.

4. Fill in the displayed captcha code.

5. Click on Submit to view the allotment status.

Diksha Polymer IPO details Diksha Polymer IPO worth ₹17.90 crore, comprised entirely a fresh issue of 0.16 crore equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale component in the issue.

The IPO lot size has been fixed at 1,200 shares. Retail investors are required to bid for a minimum of two lots, translating into a minimum investment of ₹2.68 lakh.

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The proceeds from the issue will primarily be utilized to repay certain outstanding borrowings and to meet the company’s general corporate requirements.