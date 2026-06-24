Diksha Polymers share price hits 5% upper circuit after decent listing on BSE SME

Diksha Polymers share price hit 5% upper circuit after making a decent debut in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. Diksha Polymers IPO listing date was today, 24 June 2026, and the SME stock is listed on BSE SME platform.
Diksha Polymers shares were listed at ₹114.50 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 2.23% to the issue price of ₹112.00 per share. The SME stock touched a high of ₹120.20 apiece, rising 5% from listing price and 7.32% from its issue price.
Diksha Polymers IPO listing was better than the Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the listing, Diksha Polymers IPO GMP today was ₹0 per share, signalling a flat debut, without any premium or discount.
The SME IPO opened for public subscription on June 17 and closed on June 19. The IPO allotment date was June 22, and Diksha Polymers IPO listing date was June 24. Diksha Polymers shares are listed on BSE SME.
Diksha Polymers IPO price band was fixed at ₹112 per share. The company raised ₹17.90 crore from the public issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 15.98 lakh equity shares.
Diksha Polymers IPO was subscribed 2.88 times in total. The public issue was booked 3.14 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 2.63 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.
Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. was the book running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. was the Diksha Polymers IPO registrar.
At 10:20 AM, Diksha Polymers shares were trading at ₹118.50 apiece on the BSE, up by 3.49% from its listing price, and up by 5.80% from its issue price.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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