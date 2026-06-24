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Diksha Polymers share price hits 5% upper circuit after decent listing on BSE SME

Diksha Polymers shares were listed at 114.50 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 2.23% to the issue price of 112.00 per share. The SME stock touched a high of 120.20 apiece, rising 5% from listing price and 7.32% from its issue price.

Ankit Gohel
Published24 Jun 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Diksha Polymers IPO listing date was June 24, and the SME stock is listed on BSE SME.
Diksha Polymers IPO listing date was June 24, and the SME stock is listed on BSE SME.(Image: Pixabay )
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Diksha Polymers share price hit 5% upper circuit after making a decent debut in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. Diksha Polymers IPO listing date was today, 24 June 2026, and the SME stock is listed on BSE SME platform.

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Diksha Polymers shares were listed at 114.50 apiece on the BSE SME, a premium of 2.23% to the issue price of 112.00 per share. The SME stock touched a high of 120.20 apiece, rising 5% from listing price and 7.32% from its issue price.

Diksha Polymers IPO listing was better than the Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the listing, Diksha Polymers IPO GMP today was 0 per share, signalling a flat debut, without any premium or discount.

Also Read | Clay Craft India IPO listing: SME stock lists at 4% premium over issue price

About Diksha Polymers IPO

The SME IPO opened for public subscription on June 17 and closed on June 19. The IPO allotment date was June 22, and Diksha Polymers IPO listing date was June 24. Diksha Polymers shares are listed on BSE SME.

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Diksha Polymers IPO price band was fixed at 112 per share. The company raised 17.90 crore from the public issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 15.98 lakh equity shares.

Diksha Polymers IPO was subscribed 2.88 times in total. The public issue was booked 3.14 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 2.63 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. was the book running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. was the Diksha Polymers IPO registrar.

At 10:20 AM, Diksha Polymers shares were trading at 118.50 apiece on the BSE, up by 3.49% from its listing price, and up by 5.80% from its issue price.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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