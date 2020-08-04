Dilip Buildcon gains 4%; bags road project worth ₹1,140 crore in Telangana1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2020, 04:11 PM IST
- The project, with a length of 52.60 km, is to be completed in two years and entails four-laning of NH-363
MUMBAI: Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 4% higher on Tuesday after the company bagged a road project worth ₹1,140.50 crore in Telangana.
The stock gained as much as 7% intraday before closing at ₹298.50. The benchmark index, Sensex ended 2% higher today.
"The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the...project in the state of Telangana," according to a notification to the exchange.
The project, with a length of 52.60 km, is to be completed in two years. It entails four-laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to the Telangana-Maharashtra border, the company said.
Since January, Dilip Buildcon shares have declined 27% against a fall of 9% in the Sensex. From March lows, the stock gained 53%, while Sensex was up 42%.
