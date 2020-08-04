Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Dilip Buildcon gains 4%; bags road project worth 1,140 crore in Telangana

MUMBAI: Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 4% higher on Tuesday after the company bagged a road project worth 1,140.50 crore in Telangana.

The stock gained as much as 7% intraday before closing at 298.50. The benchmark index, Sensex ended 2% higher today.

"The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the...project in the state of Telangana," according to a notification to the exchange.

The project, with a length of 52.60 km, is to be completed in two years. It entails four-laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to the Telangana-Maharashtra border, the company said.

Since January, Dilip Buildcon shares have declined 27% against a fall of 9% in the Sensex. From March lows, the stock gained 53%, while Sensex was up 42%.


