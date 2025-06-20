Dilip Buildcon share price jumps after THIS order update. Details here

Dilip Buildcon share price rose 3.6% after receiving a 1,341 crore project from Konkan Railway. The contract, set for 48 months, involves constructing a twin tube tunnel in Kerala. The company reported a significant profit increase in Q4 FY25 despite a drop in revenue.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published20 Jun 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Dilip Buildcon share price jumped 3.6% on Friday's session after it received letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth 1,341 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. The duration for the completion of the order or contract is 48 months.

“….received the letter of acceptance (LOA) for “Construction of Twin Tube Unidirectional Tunnel (2-Lanes in each Traffic Direction) in the Kozhikode and Wayanad Districts of Kerala State on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Basis including Four Lane approach Road for Direct Connectivity Between Anakkampoyil – Kalladi – Meppadi from Km 0.460 to Km 8.735 - (Project length=8.275 km)- Package-II,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Dilip Buildcon’s profit attributable to the shareholders for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) increased significantly compared to the previous year, reaching 170.83 crore, driven by earnings from its coal and hybrid annuity model (HAM) segments. In Q4 FY24, the company had reported a net profit of 5.34 crore.

On the other hand, revenue from operations fell by 13.2% year-on-year, totaling 3,096.1 crore. The total expenses for the quarter amounted to 2,831.51 crore, which is a decrease of 16.2% compared to the previous year.

Dilip Buildcon share price today

Dilip Buildcon share price today opened at 493.30 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 505.75 per share, and intraday low of 486.15 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, after correcting for the last four sessions, stock prices of Dilip Buildcon are witnessing bounce in today's session. This bounce is seen as prices are trading around crucial support of 50DEMA around 480 levels. Going ahead it remains a pivotal support below which prices may slip towards 200DSMA at 465. On the flip side, the bounce may face resistance around the 520 levels.

