Dilip Buildcon share price jumps over 6% after co emerges L-1 bidder for ₹702 crore Gujarat flood control project

Dilip Buildcon share price rose by over 6% on Wednesday, February 18, after the company secured contract from the Gujarat government. In a filing to the stock exchange, the company announced that it had been identified as the L-1 bidder for the tender issued by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department of the Government of Gujarat for a value of ₹702 crore.
The undertaking entails building a flood protection embankment along the Narmada River in Bharuch district, following an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model. The project is set to be completed within a timeframe of 24 months, as stated by the company in an exchange announcement.
This recent achievement contributes to a consistent growth in the company's order book. As of December 31, 2025, Dilip Buildcon's consolidated order book reached approximately ₹29,372 crore.
The company has recently been granted a Letter of Award by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board for a ₹124 crore project involving an air turbine fuel pipeline in Gujarat, which enhances its foothold in the infrastructure and energy-related sectors.
Dilip Buildcon reported a profit of ₹789 crore for the October-December quarter of FY2025-26, aided by a one-time gain.
In the same quarter last year, the company had reported a profit of ₹158 crore, as stated in an exchange filing.
The quarterly results were bolstered by exceptional income of ₹585 crore, which came from the transfer of equity interests in seven Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road assets from DBL to the InvIT, according to a company statement.
Consolidated operational revenue reached ₹2,138 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹2,590 crore in the same quarter last year.
According to the company, Dilip Buildcon's order book has surged to a record high of ₹29,372 crore, showcasing robust inflows in the areas of roads, tunnels, irrigation, metro rail, water, and mining segments.
Dilip Buildcon share price today opened at ₹464 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹464 apiece and an intraday low of ₹446.35 per share.
According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Dilip Buildcon share price witnessed a strong gap-up opening but have eased from the morning highs. The level of around 460 coincides with the 50-DEMA, and a sustained breakout above this mark is required for further upside traction.
“A decisive move above 460 can open the path towards the 200-DSMA placed near 480. On the downside, 430 — the previous swing low — is seen as immediate support,” said Bhosale.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
