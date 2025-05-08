Dilip Buildcon share price jumps over 6% ahead of Q4 results today. Here's what to expect

Dilip Buildcon share price jumped more than 6% on Thursday ahead of the announcement of its Q4 results today. Dilip Buildcon shares gained as much as 6.5% to ₹448.00 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors of Dilip Buildcon is scheduled to meet today, 8 May 2025, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Dilip Buildcon’s board of directors will also consider and recommend a dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25, if any.

Dilip Buildcon Q4 results 2025 preview The road infrastructure company Dilip Buildcon is expected to report a net profit of ₹44.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a sharp fall of 60.9% from ₹114.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, according to estimates by Antique Stock Broking. However, the company’s net profit is expected to jump by a robust 106.5% from ₹21.7 crore in the December quarter.

The company’s revenue in Q4FY25 is estimated to fall 18.4% to ₹2,391 crore from ₹2,930.8 crore, year-on-year (YoY). On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to rise 11% from ₹2,154.9 crore in Q3FY25.

Dilip Buildcon’s order inflow at the end of quarter ended March 2025 stood at ₹2,600 crore (major order received from BSNL), while YTDFY25 inflow stood at ₹4,000 crore.

The company has projected a 10%-15% decline in revenue growth while maintaining the EBITDA margin at 10% in FY25.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the March 2025 quarter is expected to fall 39.3% to ₹214 crore, but increased 2.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

“Dilip Buildcon is strategically shifting focus toward long-term revenue-generating businesses such as coal MDO, and HAM, which are expected to provide stable cash flows, improved return ratios, and reduced risk exposure,” Antique Stock Broking said.

Additionally, the company anticipates distributions from Alpha-DBL InvIT to commence in FY26E and aims to achieve zero net debt at the standalone level within the next two years, it added.

Dilip Buildcon Share Price Performance Dilip Buildcon share price has remained flat in one month, and has fallen 3% year-to-date (YTD). The stock is down 10% in the past six months and over 6% in one year. However, in the long term, Dilip Buildcon shares have delivered strong performance, jumping 148% in two years.

At 1:35 PM, Dilip Buildcon share price was trading 4.60% higher at ₹440.00 apiece on the BSE.