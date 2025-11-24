Dilip Buildcon shares rise after receipt of ₹500 crore NALCO order

Dilip Buildcon share price jumped 3% to ₹442.75 apiece on NSE on Monday, November 24, after the company announced that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the tender floated by NALCO.
Dilip Buildcon shares have fallen over 8% in the last one month and six months. In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the scrip has descended 4%.
In an exchange filing, Dilip Builcon announced on Monday that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the tender floated by the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Govt. of India Enterprises.
The total value of the contract is around ₹5,000 crore, not including GST.
“We are pleased to inform you that the Company has emerged as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), A Govt. of India Enterprises,” the company said in the filing.
Dilip Buildcon announced that it has won a contract for the ‘MDO Contract for Development and Operation of the Pottangi Bauxite Mines’, which includes developing the Overland Conveyor Corridor (OLCC) and related infrastructure, covering a total mining volume of 84 million tonnes.
The project begins with three years of EPC work—such as OLCC construction, road building, water intake systems, and transportation—valued at ₹1,750 crore.
After that, the company will undertake 22 years of mining operations for 77 million tonnes, worth around ₹3,250 crore based on the current mining rate of ₹423 per tonne.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd reported a net profit of ₹182 crore for the September 2025 quarter, marking a 22.8% drop from ₹235 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company’s revenue also declined 21.8% year-on-year to ₹1,925 crore from ₹2,461 crore, reflecting slower project execution.
EBITDA came in at ₹470.6 crore, down 5.8% from ₹499.5 crore in Q2 FY25. Despite this decline, the operating margin improved to 24.5%, compared with 20.3% a year earlier.
As of September 30, 2025, Dilip Buildcon held a net order book of ₹18,610 crore. The portfolio was diversified across segments, with Roads and Highways accounting for 14.02%, Mining for 21.96%, Irrigation for 25.89%, Tunnels for 9.93%, Water Supply for 2.84%, Optical Fiber for 5.18%, Special Bridge and Urban Development for 9.86%, Metro projects for 8.82%, and Renewable Energy for 1.50%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
