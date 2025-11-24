Dilip Buildcon shares rise after receipt of ₹500 crore NALCO order

In an exchange filing, Dilip Builcon announced on Monday that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the tender floated by the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Govt. of India Enterprises.

Dilip Buildcon share price jumped 3% to 442.75 apiece on NSE on Monday, November 24, after the company announced that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the tender floated by NALCO.

Dilip Buildcon shares have fallen over 8% in the last one month and six months. In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the scrip has descended 4%.

What's behind the rally?

The total value of the contract is around 5,000 crore, not including GST.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Company has emerged as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), A Govt. of India Enterprises,” the company said in the filing.

Dilip Buildcon announced that it has won a contract for the ‘MDO Contract for Development and Operation of the Pottangi Bauxite Mines’, which includes developing the Overland Conveyor Corridor (OLCC) and related infrastructure, covering a total mining volume of 84 million tonnes.

The project begins with three years of EPC work—such as OLCC construction, road building, water intake systems, and transportation—valued at 1,750 crore.

After that, the company will undertake 22 years of mining operations for 77 million tonnes, worth around 3,250 crore based on the current mining rate of 423 per tonne.

Dilip Buildcon Q2 results 2025

Dilip Buildcon Ltd reported a net profit of 182 crore for the September 2025 quarter, marking a 22.8% drop from 235 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue also declined 21.8% year-on-year to 1,925 crore from 2,461 crore, reflecting slower project execution.

EBITDA came in at 470.6 crore, down 5.8% from 499.5 crore in Q2 FY25. Despite this decline, the operating margin improved to 24.5%, compared with 20.3% a year earlier.

As of September 30, 2025, Dilip Buildcon held a net order book of 18,610 crore. The portfolio was diversified across segments, with Roads and Highways accounting for 14.02%, Mining for 21.96%, Irrigation for 25.89%, Tunnels for 9.93%, Water Supply for 2.84%, Optical Fiber for 5.18%, Special Bridge and Urban Development for 9.86%, Metro projects for 8.82%, and Renewable Energy for 1.50%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Dilip Buildcon shares rise after receipt of ₹500 crore NALCO order
