Direct foreign listing will have no-go areas too
India’s caution on foreign IPOs aligns with its recent stance on fund flows into unlisted companies
Suspicious jurisdictions will remain out of bounds for Indian companies looking to first list their shares abroad, a person aware of the plan said. Public limited companies incorporated in India will be allowed foreign direct listing only in clearly defined “permissible jurisdictions", the person said on condition of anonymity, hinting at the government’s objective to prevent potential misuse of this route for tax-dodging and money-laundering, even while easing capital-raising possibilities for companies.
