Direct listings have paid off for investors so far

The companies that have chosen this method have been some of the largest and most high-profile. Historically, these companies would have had no other option but a traditional IPO. While companies that engage in direct listings don’t raise new money on exchanges, they also use banks in a narrower role, limiting the lucrative fee pool that usually comes along with large IPOs. In typical big IPOs, a dozen banks or more can share fees of $100 million. In direct listings, companies still pay fees—but slimmer ones, often in the tens of millions for similar size deals.