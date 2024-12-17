Markets
Direct retail inflows hit a three-year high at nearly ₹1 trillion
Summary
- About one -third of direct retail flows on market leader NSE in the fiscal year through November were during the dip in October, indicating that retail investors are becoming better informed and comfortable with market volatility.
Retail investors trading directly on NSE bought nearly ₹1 trillion worth of shares cumulatively between April and November, nearly eclipsing their total purchases in the previous two financial years combined.
