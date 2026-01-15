Direct retail share in cash market falls to lowest in a decade
The underperforming Nifty 50, reallocation to IPOs, and shift towards mutual funds drag direct contribution to gross turnover on NSE's cash segment down to 33.6%. Experts are divided on whether it will rebound.
The share of direct retail participation in India’s largest stock exchange's cash turnover has fallen to its lowest in a decade, dragged down by risk aversion amid underperforming equity benchmarks, the rise of mutual funds and reallocation towards initial public offerings.