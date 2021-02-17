Dish TV India to raise up to Rs1,000 crore

"Keeping in mind the requirement for funds in the Company, the Board, at its meeting held today, considered various options for fundraising and granted in principal approval to, subject to such corporate, regulatory and Board approval(s), as may be required under applicable rules, regulations and laws, explore and initiate the process of fund-raising through permissible modes and issue of permissible securities, for an amount upto Rs. 1,000 crores, in one or more tranches ('Issue'), in accordance with applicable laws.," the firm said in a regulatory filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}