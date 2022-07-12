Dish TV’s shareholders seek Sebi, MCA intervention for EGM3 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 11:09 PM IST
Shareholders have urged the two regulators to direct the firm to convene a special shareholder meeting
MUMBAI : A group of minority shareholders owning about 4% of Dish TV India Ltd have complained to the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) alleging a lack of corporate governance at the company. They have urged the two regulators to direct the satellite television provider to convene a special shareholder meeting, a demand first made by Yes Bank India Ltd, the largest shareholder, 11 months ago.