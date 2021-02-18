Subscribe
Dish TV surges 6% after board approves raising up to 1,000 crore
Dish TV surges 6% after board approves raising up to 1,000 crore

1 min read . 01:18 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

Mumbai: Shares of Dish TV India gained as much as 6% on Thursday after the company's board approved raising up to 1,000 crore.

At 12:30 pm, Dish TV shares were 2.8% higher at 12.22 on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex was down 0.7% to 51343.24.

The board, in a meeting held on Wednesday, considered various options for fund raising and granted in principal approval to explore and initiate the process of fund-raising through permissible modes and issue of securities for an amount up to 1,000 crore, in one or more tranches, in accordance with applicable laws.

Besides, Dish TV and its promoters Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt Ltd and World Crest Advisors LLP on Wednesday settled with market regulator Sebi cases of alleged disclosure lapses after paying nearly 45 lakh as settlement charges.

Since the beginning of fiscal 2020-21, shares of Dish TV have gained 196.6% against a rise of 74.2% in Sensex.

Dish TV reported a consolidated net profit of 86.41 crore for quarter ended December as against a net loss of 66.77 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operation fell 6% year-on-year (YoY) to 815.7 crore in Q3 FY21 over 867.8 crore in Q3 FY20.

