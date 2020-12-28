Dish TV tumbles 10% on government's demand notice of 4,164.05 crore

In a filing to the exchanges on Friday, the company said, "The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting vide its communication dated 24 December has intimated the company that basis the accounts of the company and payment made towards license fee from the period from the date of issuance of DTH License till Financial Year 2018-19, an amount of ₹4,164.05 crore is payable and has directed the company to remit the said within a period of 15 days. According the communication dated 24 December 2020, the said amount includes the License Fee payable and accrued interest thereon."