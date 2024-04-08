Disney allowed to pause its federal lawsuit against Florida governor as part of settlement deal
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An appellate court on Monday granted Disney’s request for a two-month pause in a federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his appointees to Walt Disney World’s governing district after the two sides reached a settlement on separate litigation in state court.
