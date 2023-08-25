Walt Disney share price declined 3.9% on Thursday to close at $82.47, its lowest level in nearly nine years, or since October 16, 2014. Investors expect more weakness in Disney shares in the next few months.

The selling in Disney shares comes as investors examine the company’s turnaround plan after chief Bob Iger earlier this month promised a mix of price hikes across its streaming properties, more ads and cost cuts to lift the business, Reuters reported.

Disney share price has dropped over 5% since Iger, in the company’s earnings report on August 9, acknowledged that the entertainment company faces a “challenging environment" in the near-term.

On Thursday, around 321,000 Disney options contracts were traded, which was 1.4 times the average daily volume, according to data from options analytics firm Trade Alert.

Trading sentiment leaned toward bearish bets with put options that would guard against the stock slipping below 80 by mid-September and mid-October, and were among the most actively traded contracts, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, weakness in broader markets also weighed on Disney stock price as investors turned cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.

(With inputs from Reuters)