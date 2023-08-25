Disney share price falls 3.9% to close at lowest level in nearly nine years1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Disney share price has dropped over 5% since Iger, in the company’s earnings report on August 9, acknowledged that the entertainment company faces a “challenging environment” in the near-term.
Walt Disney share price declined 3.9% on Thursday to close at $82.47, its lowest level in nearly nine years, or since October 16, 2014. Investors expect more weakness in Disney shares in the next few months.
