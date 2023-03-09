Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: Allotment of shares can be announced any time soon as tentative Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment date is 9th March 2023 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public issue are suggested to check allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO is Link In time Private Limited.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, applicants can check their application status online at BSE or at Link In Time website. The official website of BSE is bseindia.com whereas Link Intime website is — linkintime.co.in. For convenience to the bidders, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status check Link Intime

As mentioned above, a bidder can login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check their Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status BSE

To check one's Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status online at BSE website, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check one's Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status online.

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO;

3] Enter Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP today

Shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited are available at a premium of ₹72 in grey market today, say market observers.