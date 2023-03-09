Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment date today. How to check status online
Back

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: Allotment of shares can be announced any time soon as tentative Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment date is 9th March 2023 i.e. today. Those who have applied for the public issue are suggested to check allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO is Link In time Private Limited.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, applicants can check their application status online at BSE or at Link In Time website. The official website of BSE is bseindia.com whereas Link Intime website is — linkintime.co.in. For convenience to the bidders, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status check Link Intime

As mentioned above, a bidder can login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check their Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status BSE

To check one's Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status online at BSE website, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check one's Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status online.

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO;

3] Enter Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO GMP today

Shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited are available at a premium of 72 in grey market today, say market observers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout