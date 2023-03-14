Divgi TorqTransfer systems share price dips after positive debut. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:08 PM IST
- Divgi TorqTransfer Systems shares made their debut on Tuesday at ₹620 apiece on the NSE and at ₹600 on BSE
Divgi TorqTransfer systems share price had a positive opening on Dalal Street despite weak sentiments. However, bulls fail to held the stock higher and profit booking immediately after Divgi TorqTransfer systems share listing dragged the stock to its intraday low of ₹557.20 apiece on BSE. But, after after hitting its intraday low, Divgi TorqTransfer Systems share witnessed some relief rally and surged to the tune of ₹590 apiece after around one and half hour of its listing.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×