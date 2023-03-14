According to stock market experts, Divgi TorqTransfer systems shares would become bullish only when it sustains above ₹640 apiece levels. Till then it would remain an idea 'sell on rise' stock on Dalal Street. They advised Divgi TorqTransfer systems IPO allottees to hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹550 and exit when the stock comes above ₹600 levels. For those who missed to get Divgi TorqTransfer systems shares via allotment process, experts advised them to wait till the stock is below ₹640. They advised fresh entry only above ₹640 for ₹750 target in near one quarter time.