Quant Mutual Fund buys Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' shares while Morgan Stanley sells2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:26 AM IST
- Divgi TorqTransfer Systems shares on Tuesday listed at a premium over its IPO issue price
Shares of automotive component maker Divgi TorqTransfer Systems made their debut on Tuesday with the stock listing at ₹620, premium from the issue price of ₹590 on the NSE. On the day of its shares listing, Quant Mutual Fund (MF) and Sageone Investment Managers picked up stake in the company whereas Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold, as per the block deals data.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×