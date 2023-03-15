Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Quant Mutual Fund buys Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' shares while Morgan Stanley sells
Back

Shares of automotive component maker Divgi TorqTransfer Systems made their debut on Tuesday with the stock listing at 620, premium from the issue price of 590 on the NSE. On the day of its shares listing, Quant Mutual Fund (MF) and Sageone Investment Managers picked up stake in the company whereas Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold, as per the block deals data.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems shares rose for the second consecutive day on Wednesday by rising more than 3% to 633 apiece on the BSE in opening trading session today. The company is commanding a market valuation of 1,880 crore on the BSE.

The NSE block deals data showed that Quant MF bought 2,63,951 equity shares of Divgi TorqTransfer at an average price of 588.8 per share on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sageone Investment Managers picked up 3,60,571 shares at an average price of 597.5. However, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold 3,73,611 shares of the company at an average price of 590.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems was subscribed 5.44 times and concluded on March 3. The offer had a fresh issue aggregating up to 180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 39.34 lakh equity shares. 

The price band was at 560-590 per share. It raised more than 185 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale. The company decided to allot 31.43 lakh equity shares to 12 funds at 590 apiece.

Proceeds from the fresh issue is said to be used for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment for its manufacturing facilities and general corporate purposes.

The Pune-based firm is an automotive component entity which has the capability to develop and provide system level transfer case, torque coupler, and Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission (DCT) solutions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout