Shares of automotive component maker Divgi TorqTransfer Systems made their debut on Tuesday with the stock listing at ₹620, premium from the issue price of ₹590 on the NSE. On the day of its shares listing, Quant Mutual Fund (MF) and Sageone Investment Managers picked up stake in the company whereas Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold, as per the block deals data.

