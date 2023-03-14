New listing: Divgi TorqTransfer Systems shares rise on premium market debut1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 10:01 AM IST
- Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' IPO was subscribed 5.44 times by the last day of offer
Shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems made their positive market debut on Tuesday with the stock listing at ₹620 apiece on the NSE, a premium of more than 5% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹590 per share. On the BSE, Divgi TorqTransfer shares started trading at ₹600 a piece.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×