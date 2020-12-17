Divi's Labs hits 1 trln in market cap; stock up 103% so far this year

MUMBAI: Divi's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday crossed ₹1 trillion in market capitalisation, the second Indian pharmaceutical company to do so, with shares surging 103% so far this year.

The stock had touched a record high of ₹3,832 apiece in early deals today, up nearly 3% from previous close, with a market cap of ₹1.01 trillion.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is the other pharma company to have achieved the milestone.

Investors have been buying into Divi's Labs on strong earnings visibility from its aggressive capax plan. The company has been witnessing strong demand for both active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and custom synthesis operations.

Anticipating strong demand traction, the company has embarked on a capacity expansion plan which is expected to be completed by fiscal 2021 and would start contributing to the topline by financial year 2022.

"We expect Divi's to reap benefits of backward integration, capacity expansion, and emerging opportunities in the API and custom synthesis space. Strong earnings visibility, almost zero debt, and strong return ratios bode well from a growth perspective. Moreover, the company does not have any pending regulatory hurdles, which is a key positive", said brokerage firm Sharekhan in a recent report. It has recommended a buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,175 apiece.

Divi's is in the midst of a recently announced ₹400 crore capex plan for its custom synthesis segment, backed by strong orders from customers, especially in the Europe region.

In addition to this, Divi's is also implementing a ₹1,800 crore capex plan, which involves de-bottlenecking of existing plants as well as setting up of two new units

Divi's has also commenced work on its Kakinada greenfield plant at an investment of ₹1,500 crore with phase I likely to commence operations in the next 18 months.

Analyst expects with this capacity expansion, sales and profit will likely post a sturdy 24% and 33% CAGR, respectively, over FY2020-23.

For the September quarter, the company's revenue grew 21% year-on-year to ₹1,750 crore. Generic sales rose 23% while costom synthesis sales advanced 18%. Gross margins expanded 820 basis points while profit increased 47% to ₹530 crore.

