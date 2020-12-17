Divi's Labs hits 1 trln in market cap; stock up 103% so far this year

"We expect Divi's to reap benefits of backward integration, capacity expansion, and emerging opportunities in the API and custom synthesis space. Strong earnings visibility, almost zero debt, and strong return ratios bode well from a growth perspective. Moreover, the company does not have any pending regulatory hurdles, which is a key positive", said brokerage firm Sharekhan in a recent report. It has recommended a buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,175 apiece.