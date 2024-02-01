Dividend 2024: Shares of CESC, Route Mobile, Havells India, Puravankara, 3 others to trade ex-dividend today
CESC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share, Route Mobile has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share
Shares of Bigbloc Construction Ltd, CESC LTD, Havells India Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Tips Industries Ltd, Wendt (India) Ltd, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (February 01).
