Dividend 2024: Shares of CESC, Route Mobile, Havells India, Puravankara, 3 others to trade ex-dividend today

Shares of Bigbloc Construction Ltd, CESC LTD, Havells India Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Tips Industries Ltd, Wendt (India) Ltd, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (February 01).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared an interim dividend, bonus issue, and rights issue for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 9 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 01.

Interim Dividend CESC Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, CESC said that the Board of Directors of the company, at a meeting held on January 19, 2024 “declared an interim dividend @ INR 4.50/- per equity share (i.e., 450%) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company payable to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company".

Route Mobile: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Route Mobile said: "….intimating about the declaration of Third Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- (rupees Three only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2023-'24."

Havells India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Havells India said: "The Board of Directors has also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each i.e. @ 300% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company."

Puravankara: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.30 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Puravankara said that the Board of Directors of the company approved “Payment of Interim dividend of Rs. 6.30/- (Rupees Six and Thirty paise only) per share for the financial year 2023-24 on 23,71,49,686 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each."

Bigbloc Construction: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.20 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Bigbloc Construction said: “The Board has approved the declaration of a Second Interim Dividend at the rate of 10% per Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, i.e. ₹0.20/- per Equity Share on 7,07,87,875 numbers of Equity Shares of the Company for the FY 2023-24."

Wendt (India): The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 30.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Wendt (India) said: "The Board at its meeting convened today has declared an interim dividend of 300% i.e. Rs. 30/- (Rupees thirty only) per equity share (on a face value of Rs. 10/-) for the year ending 31st March 2024."

Tips Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.00 per equity share.

Shares of CESC, Route Mobile, Havells India, Puravankara, Bigbloc Construction, Tips Industries, and Wendt (India) will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Bonus issue Salasar Techno Engineering: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1.

Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering will trade ex-Bonus on Thursday.

Rights Issue Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance will trade ex-rights on Thursday.

