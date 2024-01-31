{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Metro Brands Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Suraj Ltd, Rajoo Engineers Ltd, and Growington Ventures India Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Wednesday (January 31).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividends, share buybacks, and stock splits for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 5 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on January 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interim Dividend Metro Brands: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.75 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Metro Brands said: “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors, in its Board Meeting held today i.e., on Thursday, January 18, 2024 have fixed Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24."

Shares of Metro Brands will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Poonawalla Fincorp said: “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on January 18, 2024 has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2 /- per equity share (i.e. 100 %) of face value Rs.2/- each, for the financial year 2023-24."

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suraj Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Suraj Ltd said: “…this is to inform you that Company has revised the Record Date and fixed on Wednesday, 31st January, 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend instead of Friday, 26th January, 2024."

Shares of Suraj Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares Buyback Rajoo Engineers: The company has declared a buyback of shares.

In a stock exchange filing, Rajoo Engineers said: “…..informing the decision of the board of directors and the members of the Company, respectively, to buyback up to 9,42,300 (Nine Lakh Forty-Two Thousand Three Hundred) fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of ₹1 each at ₹210 (Rupees Two Hundred Ten Rupees only) per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹19,78,83,000 (Rupees Nineteen Crores Seventy-Eight Lakhs and Eighty Three Thousand only) excluding transaction costs, applicable taxes and other incidental and related expenses (“Buyback")."

Shares of Rajoo Engineers will trade ex-buyback on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Split Growington Ventures India: The company has declared a stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹1 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Growington Ventures India said: “We wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Wednesday, January 31, 2024 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division /split of every 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on January 17, 2024."

Shares of Growington Ventures India will trade ex-split on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!