Dividend alert: IRFC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Prudential AMC, among 11 stocks to watch next week: Check record date, payout

Dividend Stocks: Investors tracking dividend income have several stocks to watch next week, with 11 companies scheduled to have record dates between October 21 and October 23, 2026. The list includes Tech Mahindra, LTM, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, MRPL, Angel One, Tips Music, IRFC and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, among others.

The announced dividend amounts range from ₹0.50 per share for Elecon Engineering Company to ₹30 per share for ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. However, investors should pay attention to the record dates and eligibility requirements before making investment decisions.

What is a dividend, and why does the record date matter? A dividend is a portion of a company's profits or distributable reserves paid to shareholders. Companies may distribute dividends as a way to share earnings with investors, with the amount generally declared on a per-share basis.

The record date is the date on which a company checks its shareholder records to determine who is eligible to receive the dividend. Investors need to account for the applicable settlement cycle and ex-dividend date when buying shares. Simply purchasing a stock on its record date does not necessarily make an investor eligible for the payout.

Investors should therefore check the relevant stock exchange announcements and ensure that their purchases meet the eligibility requirements. A dividend announcement also does not guarantee that a stock's market price will remain unchanged, as share prices can move in response to market conditions and dividend-related adjustments.

Dividend stocks next week: Record dates and payout details Here are the 11 companies, their scheduled record dates and the dividend amounts per share, based on the supplied list.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has a record date of October 21, 2026, for a dividend of ₹30 per share. This is the highest per-share payout among the 11 companies listed.

Earlier in FY27, ICICI Prudential had declared a final dividend of ₹12.40 per share for FY2026, with an ex-date and record date of June 12, 2026.

2. LTM Ltd — ₹ 25 per share LTM has scheduled a dividend of ₹25 per share, with October 23, 2026, as the record date, and the dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration. The IT company had also paid a final dividend of ₹53 per share in May 2026.

This takes its dividend distribution over the trailing 12 months to ₹75 per share.

3. Tech Mahindra: ₹ 15 per share Tech Mahindra has announced a dividend of ₹15 per share, with October 23, 2026, as the record date. The company has also announced a 1:1 bonus issue. The dividend will be paid on or before November 13, 2026.

In its previous major dividend distribution, Tech Mahindra paid a final dividend of ₹36 per share, with July 3, 2026, as the ex-dividend date.

4. 360 ONE WAM: ₹ 7.50 per share 360 ONE WAM has announced a dividend of ₹7.50 per share, with October 23, 2026, as the record date. The dividend will be paid or dispatched on or before November 13, subject to applicable taxes.

The wealth management company had previously paid a dividend of ₹4.50 per share during the May 2026 payout cycle.

5. ICICI Lombard General Insurance: ₹ 7 per share ICICI Lombard General Insurance has announced a dividend of ₹7 per share, with October 23, 2026, as the record date. The interim dividend will be paid on or before Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The insurer's previous final dividend was ₹6 per share, with June 2026 as the ex-dividend period.

6. Tips Music: ₹ 6.50 per share Tips Music has announced a dividend of ₹6.50 per share, with October 22, 2026, as the record date. The dividend will be paid on or before November 12, 2026.

The company had previously paid a final dividend of ₹10.50 per share, with June 9, 2026, as the ex-dividend date.

MRPL has scheduled a dividend of ₹3 per share, with October 21, 2026, as the record date. The interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before November 4, 2026.

Earlier in March 2026, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, which went ex-dividend on March 11.

8. HDB Financial Services: ₹ 2 per share HDB Financial Services has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share for the financial year 2026–27, with October 23, 2026, as the record date. Dividend payout date is not mentioned in the exchange filing.

It did not pay any dividend in the previous quarter.

9. Angel One: ₹ 1.40 per share Angel One has announced a dividend of ₹1.40 per share, with October 22, 2026, as the record date. No dividend payout datee was mentioned in the exchange filing.

The brokerage announced the payout as its second interim dividend for the financial year on October 15, 2026. It had previously paid an interim dividend of ₹1 per share in July 2026 and ₹1.75 per share in March 2026.

10. IRFC: ₹ 1.15 per share Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has announced a dividend of ₹1.15 per share, with October 23, 2026, as the record date. This was also the Navratna PSU's highest-ever dividend declared.

IRFC dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of its declaration to those shareholder.

IRFC had previously paid an interim dividend of ₹1.05 per share in March 2026, with March 13 as the ex-dividend date. The latest payout is ₹0.10 per share higher than the previous one.

11. Elecon Engineering: ₹ 0.50 per share Elecon Engineering has announced a dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with October 21, 2026, as the record date. This interim dividend will be paid to all shareholders on or after Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the company said in its exchange filing.

The company had previously declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share, with June 12, 2026, as the ex-dividend date.

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