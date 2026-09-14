Dividend stocks alert, record date: Last chance to buy - Blue Dart, Karnataka Bank, Aarti Pharma, ITDC | Full list

Dividend alert: Shares of Blue Dart Express Limited, Karnataka Bank Limited, Aarti Pharmalabs Limited, Dilip Buildcon, Hexagon Nutrition, Aarti Pharmalabs, etc will remain in focus during Tuesday’s intraday trading session due to their scheduled dividend record dates.

These companies have fixed Tuesday (September 15) as the dividend record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Investors willing to qualify for the payout, must own these stocks on or before the dividend record date.

Dividend record date on September 15 | Check full list Nearly 35 companies have fixed Tuesday, September 15, as the record date to determine eligibility for dividend payout. Among all the companies, Blue Dart Express Limited is set to pay the highest dividend per share.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Blue Dart Express Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 25 15 Sep 2026 Karnataka Bank Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 5 15 Sep 2026 Agi Greenpac Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 7 15 Sep 2026 J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4 15 Sep 2026 Carysil Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 3 15 Sep 2026 Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 15 Sep 2026 AksharChem India Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 15 Sep 2026 Arrow Greentech Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 5 15 Sep 2026 Belrise Industries Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.55 15 Sep 2026 Dilip Buildcon Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 15 Sep 2026 Filatex India Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.30 15 Sep 2026 Frontier Springs Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.70 15 Sep 2026 Hexagon Nutrition Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.30 15 Sep 2026 The HiTech Gears Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 4 15 Sep 2026 HP Adhesives Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.40 15 Sep 2026 India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2.95 15 Sep 2026 ITL Industries Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 1.25 15 Sep 2026 IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.70 15 Sep 2026 The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd Dividend Rs. 0.20 15 Sep 2026 Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1 15 Sep 2026 KNR Constructions Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 15 Sep 2026 Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 15 Sep 2026 NDL Ventures Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 15 Sep 2026 Nikhil Adhesives Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.22 15 Sep 2026 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 2 15 Sep 2026 Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 15 Sep 2026 Simmonds Marshall Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.80 15 Sep 2026 Solex Energy Ltd Dividend Rs. 0.55 15 Sep 2026 Superhouse Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.80 15 Sep 2026 Super Tannery Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.05 15 Sep 2026 Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.50 15 Sep 2026 Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.10 15 Sep 2026 Tilaknagar Industries Ltd$ Final Dividend Rs. 1 15 Sep 2026 Time Technoplast Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.50 15 Sep 2026 TPL Plastech Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.30 15 Sep 2026 Websol Energy System Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.25 15 Sep 2026

THe Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile this week amid growing concern about crude oil price volatility, geopolitical tensions and declining Indian Rupee. Nifty 50 continued to remain weak as it extended its losing run to a fifth straight week.

The weakness came as primary market saw heavy action with nearly 11 mainboard IPOs that opened for subscription during the week. For investors planning their strategy for stock market this week, Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd, suggests investors to opt for 'sell on rise'.

"Nifty extended its losing streak for the fifth consecutive week, declining 2.02% and continuing to remain under selling pressure. From the recent swing high of 24774, the index has corrected nearly 5.55%, highlighting sustained weakness in the broader trend. Nifty is trading below both the 21 day and 55 day EMAs, indicating that the downtrend remains firmly in place," stated Dr Ravi Singh.