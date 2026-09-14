Subscribe

Dividend stocks alert, record date: Last chance to buy - Blue Dart, Karnataka Bank, Aarti Pharma, ITDC | Full list

Shares of Blue Dart, Karnataka Bank, and others focus on their dividend record dates on September 15. Investors need to own stocks by this date for eligibility. 

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated14 Sep 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Shares of Blue Dart, Karnataka Bank, and others are likely to remain in focus on their dividend record dates on September 15. ( AI Image for representation purpose)
Shares of Blue Dart, Karnataka Bank, and others are likely to remain in focus on their dividend record dates on September 15. ( AI Image for representation purpose)
AI Quick Read

Dividend alert: Shares of Blue Dart Express Limited, Karnataka Bank Limited, Aarti Pharmalabs Limited, Dilip Buildcon, Hexagon Nutrition, Aarti Pharmalabs, etc will remain in focus during Tuesday’s intraday trading session due to their scheduled dividend record dates.

These companies have fixed Tuesday (September 15) as the dividend record date to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout. Investors willing to qualify for the payout, must own these stocks on or before the dividend record date.

Advertisement

Dividend record date on September 15 | Check full list

Nearly 35 companies have fixed Tuesday, September 15, as the record date to determine eligibility for dividend payout. Among all the companies, Blue Dart Express Limited is set to pay the highest dividend per share.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
Blue Dart Express LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2515 Sep 2026
Karnataka Bank LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 515 Sep 2026
Agi Greenpac LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 715 Sep 2026
J. Kumar Infraprojects LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 415 Sep 2026
Carysil LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 315 Sep 2026
Aarti Pharmalabs LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 215 Sep 2026
AksharChem India Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 0.5015 Sep 2026
Arrow Greentech LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 515 Sep 2026
Belrise Industries LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5515 Sep 2026
Dilip Buildcon LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 115 Sep 2026
Filatex India Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 0.3015 Sep 2026
Frontier Springs LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.7015 Sep 2026
Hexagon Nutrition LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.3015 Sep 2026
The HiTech Gears LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 415 Sep 2026
HP Adhesives LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.4015 Sep 2026
India Tourism Development Corporation LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 2.9515 Sep 2026
ITL Industries Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 1.2515 Sep 2026
IL&FS Investment Managers LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.7015 Sep 2026
The Indian Wood Products Company LtdDividend Rs. 0.2015 Sep 2026
Kanchi Karpooram LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 115 Sep 2026
KNR Constructions LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2515 Sep 2026
Manaksia Aluminium Company LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.0515 Sep 2026
NDL Ventures LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5015 Sep 2026
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 0.2215 Sep 2026
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 215 Sep 2026
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 0.5015 Sep 2026
Simmonds Marshall LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.8015 Sep 2026
Solex Energy LtdDividend Rs. 0.5515 Sep 2026
Superhouse LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.8015 Sep 2026
Super Tannery LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.0515 Sep 2026
Suraksha Diagnostic LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.5015 Sep 2026
Systematix Corporate Services LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.1015 Sep 2026
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd$Final Dividend Rs. 115 Sep 2026
Time Technoplast LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.5015 Sep 2026
TPL Plastech LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.3015 Sep 2026
Websol Energy System LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.2515 Sep 2026

THe Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile this week amid growing concern about crude oil price volatility, geopolitical tensions and declining Indian Rupee. Nifty 50 continued to remain weak as it extended its losing run to a fifth straight week.

The weakness came as primary market saw heavy action with nearly 11 mainboard IPOs that opened for subscription during the week. For investors planning their strategy for stock market this week, Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd, suggests investors to opt for 'sell on rise'.

Advertisement

"Nifty extended its losing streak for the fifth consecutive week, declining 2.02% and continuing to remain under selling pressure. From the recent swing high of 24774, the index has corrected nearly 5.55%, highlighting sustained weakness in the broader trend. Nifty is trading below both the 21 day and 55 day EMAs, indicating that the downtrend remains firmly in place," stated Dr Ravi Singh.

"On the downside, 23200 is the immediate support, while 23000 remains the key support zone, where consolidation and base formation could emerge. On the upside, 23600 is the immediate resistance; a decisive breakout above this level could trigger short covering towards 23900. The preferred strategy remains sell on rise near resistance," the expert added.

Dividend
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDividend stocks alert, record date: Last chance to buy - Blue Dart, Karnataka Bank, Aarti Pharma, ITDC | Full list
Advertisement
Read Next Story