Last chance to buy! Bluechips HDFC Bank, Tata Motors PV among stocks turning ex-dividend tomorrow

Dividend alert: Bluechips stocks HDFC Bank, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), among a few other stocks, are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, June 19. For investors seeking to qualify for these dividend payouts, Thursday marks the final opportunity to purchase the shares.

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Collectively, these companies are offering dividend payouts of over ₹200 per share, making them among the key stocks in focus ahead of the record date.

Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) T+1 settlement framework, investors must purchase shares at least one trading day before the record date to become eligible for any corporate action, including dividend payments. This is because the shares need to be credited to the investor's demat account by the record date. Since these companies have fixed June 19 as the record date, investors must buy the shares by the end of today's trading session to qualify for the dividends.

Stocks turning ex-dividend HDFC Bank had announced in April that its board recommended a final dividend of ₹13 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The proposed payout takes the bank's total dividend for FY26 to ₹15.50 per equity share. HDFC Bank has declared 28 dividends since April 2001 and currently offers a dividend yield of 3.42%.

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The banking stock rose 2% today to its day's high of ₹802.90 on BSE. The scrip has been mixed in the near term, rising around 4% in 1 month but falling 5.5% in 3 months, 19% in 6 months and 17% in the last 1 year.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) also announced a final dividend of ₹3 per share for FY26 in May. The company said the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before July 14.

The Tata Group firm has already declared 20 dividends since July 2002. including dividends declared before the demerger of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business last year. Meanwhile, Tata Motors PV rose 1.4% to its day's high of ₹366.20 on BSE. It has added 2% in 1 month, 11% in 3 months, but fell 4% on the last 1 year.

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A dividend is a portion of a company's profits that is distributed to its shareholders as a reward for owning the stock. Dividends are typically paid in cash and are declared by a company's board of directors. Companies may pay dividends annually, semi-annually, quarterly or as special one-time payouts.

Other dividend stocks Apart from these major stocks, HDFC Life Insurance Company has also fixed June 19 as the record date for its final dividend of ₹2.10 per share. The insurer said the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after July 20.

Among the other major dividend-paying stocks, Tata Communications will turn ex-dividend on Friday for a final dividend of ₹17.50 per share for FY26.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has announced the highest dividend payout among the stocks going ex-dividend on June 19. The company has fixed the record date for a final dividend of ₹75 per share.

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IndiaMART InterMESH has declared both a special dividend and a final dividend. Eligible shareholders will receive a special dividend of ₹30 per share and a final dividend of ₹30 per share, taking the total payout to ₹60 per share.

Polycab India has also fixed June 19 as the record date for its final dividend of ₹47 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.