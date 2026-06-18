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Last chance to buy! Bluechips HDFC Bank, Tata Motors PV among stocks turning ex-dividend tomorrow

HDFC Bank and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will trade ex-dividend on June 19. Investors must buy shares by June 18 to qualify for dividends, totaling 248 per share across companies. HDFC Bank offers 13 per share, while Tata Motors offers 3, among others.

Pranati Deva
Updated18 Jun 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Stocks turning ex-dividend today
Stocks turning ex-dividend today
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Dividend alert: Bluechips stocks HDFC Bank, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), among a few other stocks, are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, June 19. For investors seeking to qualify for these dividend payouts, Thursday marks the final opportunity to purchase the shares.

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Collectively, these companies are offering dividend payouts of over 200 per share, making them among the key stocks in focus ahead of the record date.

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Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) T+1 settlement framework, investors must purchase shares at least one trading day before the record date to become eligible for any corporate action, including dividend payments. This is because the shares need to be credited to the investor's demat account by the record date. Since these companies have fixed June 19 as the record date, investors must buy the shares by the end of today's trading session to qualify for the dividends.

Stocks turning ex-dividend

HDFC Bank had announced in April that its board recommended a final dividend of 13 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The proposed payout takes the bank's total dividend for FY26 to 15.50 per equity share. HDFC Bank has declared 28 dividends since April 2001 and currently offers a dividend yield of 3.42%.

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The banking stock rose 2% today to its day's high of 802.90 on BSE. The scrip has been mixed in the near term, rising around 4% in 1 month but falling 5.5% in 3 months, 19% in 6 months and 17% in the last 1 year.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) also announced a final dividend of 3 per share for FY26 in May. The company said the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before July 14.

The Tata Group firm has already declared 20 dividends since July 2002. including dividends declared before the demerger of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business last year. Meanwhile, Tata Motors PV rose 1.4% to its day's high of 366.20 on BSE. It has added 2% in 1 month, 11% in 3 months, but fell 4% on the last 1 year.

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A dividend is a portion of a company's profits that is distributed to its shareholders as a reward for owning the stock. Dividends are typically paid in cash and are declared by a company's board of directors. Companies may pay dividends annually, semi-annually, quarterly or as special one-time payouts.

Other dividend stocks

Apart from these major stocks, HDFC Life Insurance Company has also fixed June 19 as the record date for its final dividend of 2.10 per share. The insurer said the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after July 20.

Among the other major dividend-paying stocks, Tata Communications will turn ex-dividend on Friday for a final dividend of 17.50 per share for FY26.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has announced the highest dividend payout among the stocks going ex-dividend on June 19. The company has fixed the record date for a final dividend of 75 per share.

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IndiaMART InterMESH has declared both a special dividend and a final dividend. Eligible shareholders will receive a special dividend of 30 per share and a final dividend of 30 per share, taking the total payout to 60 per share.

Polycab India has also fixed June 19 as the record date for its final dividend of 47 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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