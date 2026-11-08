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Dividend alert: MRF, Cochin Shipyard, Talbros and others may reward shareholders this week - Check key dates, returns

MRF, Cochin Shipyard, Nile Limited, Talbros Automotive Components and EAAA India are scheduled to report Q2 FY27 results next week and may announce dividends. 

TALBROAUTO
COCHINSHIP
DIVIDEND
NILE
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published8 Nov 2026, 10:00 PM IST
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Check upcoming dividend announcements expected next week (AI image for representational purpose)
Check upcoming dividend announcements expected next week (AI image for representational purpose)

Dividend alert: Shares of MRF, Cochin Shipyard, EAAA India and Talbros Automotive Components are likely to remain in focus in the coming week as these companies are scheduled to announce their second-quarter results for FY27. Investors will also track their board meetings for potential dividend announcements.

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As the corporate earnings season reached to its last leg, Nifty and Sensex are likely to remain volatile in the coming week after the market ended flat in Diwali’s Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8. Nifty 50 failed to retain the 25,000 levels and ended 0.18% lower, whereas BSE Sensex closed 28.62 points lower.

As investors prepare for the next week’s trading session, here are all the details to know.

Dividend alert: Companies expected to announce dividend this week

MRF, Cochin Shipyard, Nile Limited, Talbros Automotive Components, and EAA India are scheduled to announce their Q2FY27 results next week. They may also announce dividend.

Company Name

Expected Announcement Date

Corporate Purpose

MRF Ltd10 November 2026Quarterly Financial Results, Interim Dividend
Cochin Shipyard Ltd10 November 2026Quarterly Financial Results, Interim Dividend
Nile Ltd10 November 2026Quarterly Financial Results, Interim Dividend
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd11 November 2026Quarterly Financial Results, Interim Dividend
EAAA India11 NovemberQuarterly Financial Results, Interim dividend

MRF Limited

MRF share price closed 1.11% higher at 1,26,699.85 per share on BSE on Sunday, November 8. The stock has delivered negative 20.25% return in one year, 6.22% return in two years, and 16.92% return in three years.

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Cochin Shipyard

Shares of Cochin Shipyard closed 1.48% higher at 1238 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 32,569.40 crore on Friday. The stock has delivered 3% return in one month, but has declined 28.29% in one year, and 14.59% in two years.

Nile Limited

Nile share price ended 6.12% higher at 1397.25 per share on BSE with an MCap of 419.44 crore. The stock has surged 14.26% in one year, but declined 19.47% in one year.

Talbros Automotive

The company scrip closed Diwali Muhurat trading session with 2.07% gain at 386.45 per share. The stock has delivered 12% return in two weeks and around 33.33% return in one year.

EAAA India

The company share price closed 1.31% lower at 1665.5 per share on BSE with an MCap of 10,769.30 crore on Friday. The stock has delivered -3.92% in 2026 so far.

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