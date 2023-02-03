Payment of interim dividend at 600% approved by agrochemical stock. Check record date
- The Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive aforesaid Interim Dividend is February 17, 2023, the company said
Coromandel International Ltd's board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹6 per share (representing 600%) while announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022. Shares of Coromandel International were trading more than a per cent lower at ₹872 apiece on the BSE in Friday's deals.
