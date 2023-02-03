“The Board approved payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022‐23 at Rs. 6/‐ (Rupees Six only) per equity share, representing 600%, on the equity share of face value of Re 1/‐ each fully paid. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or after February 27, 2023, but within 30 days from the declaration of Interim Dividend in terms of the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive aforesaid Interim Dividend is February 17, 2023," the company informed in an exchange filing on Thursday.