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Dividend bonanza on Dalal Street! From MRF to SBI, these large-cap companies announce hefty payouts for FY26

Strong earnings and cash flows have led Indian companies to announce significant dividends for FY26, reflecting confidence in their performance. Notable payers include MRF Limited, Britannia, and SBI, appealing to investors seeking passive income amid market volatility.

Pranati Deva
Updated9 May 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Biggest dividends of FY26
Biggest dividends of FY26
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Strong earnings growth and healthy cash flows have prompted several large-cap Indian companies to reward shareholders with generous dividend announcements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Across sectors such as banking, FMCG, automobiles, infrastructure and consumer goods, companies have declared final dividends alongside their Q4FY26 earnings, signalling confidence in business performance and balance sheet strength.

For investors, especially those focused on passive income and long-term wealth creation, dividend-paying stocks continue to remain attractive amid market volatility. Companies with consistent dividend histories are often viewed as financially stable businesses capable of generating surplus cash even during uncertain economic conditions.

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This year, some of India’s biggest corporates have announced sizeable payouts, with tyre major MRF Limited topping the list among large-cap names. FMCG giant Britannia Industries, engineering major Larsen & Toubro, banking heavyweight State Bank of India and consumer-focused companies such as Titan Company and Tata Consumer Products have also announced notable dividends.

Top dividend payers

MRF Limited emerged as one of the standout dividend payers this earnings season after announcing a final dividend of 229 per share, equivalent to 2,290%, for FY26. MRF has historically remained one of the highest dividend-paying companies in India in absolute rupee terms. Combined with two earlier interim dividends of 3 each, the total dividend for FY26 is 235 per share. The record date for this final dividend has not been disclosed yet.

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Britannia Industries also announced a record final dividend of 90.50 per share for FY26. The company fixed July 31, 2026, as the record date to determine eligibility for the dividend, which is subject to approval at the 107th Annual General Meeting. The FMCG major has continued to benefit from resilient demand, premiumisation and improving operational efficiency.

Infrastructure and engineering giant Larsen & Toubro declared a final dividend of 38 per equity share alongside its Q4FY26 earnings. The company has fixed Friday, May 22, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The company has benefited from strong order inflows, robust execution across infrastructure projects and healthy demand from both domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra also rewarded shareholders with a healthy dividend payout. The company announced a final dividend of 33 per share for FY26 amid strong growth in its SUV and tractor businesses. The record date set for July 3, 2026.

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Among banking stocks, State Bank of India declared a dividend of 17.35 per equity share for FY26. The country’s largest lender has continued to report strong profitability and improving asset quality, allowing it to maintain a stable shareholder reward policy. SBI has fixed May 16, 2026 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, while the dividend payment date has been scheduled for June 4, 2026.

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Titan Company announced a dividend of 15 per share as the Tata Group-backed lifestyle and jewellery major continued to benefit from strong consumer demand and premium product growth. The company has consistently remained a favourite among long-term investors due to its strong earnings visibility and steady expansion across categories.

Tata Consumer Products also announced a dividend of 10 per equity share for FY26. The FMCG company has continued expanding its portfolio across packaged foods, beverages and wellness categories while maintaining stable cash flows.

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For investors, dividend announcements often serve as an important indicator of a company’s financial health and management confidence. Firms that regularly reward shareholders through dividends are generally perceived as businesses with stable earnings, disciplined capital allocation and strong balance sheets.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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