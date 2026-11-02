Dividend, bonus issue: Last chance to buy today — Godrej Consumer, Coal India, Asian Paints and others

Godrej Consumer Products, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Coal India, Symphony and Asian Paints are likely to attract investors’ attention on Tuesday, November 3, as shareholders track upcoming interim dividend payouts and key record dates. Meanwhile, Concord Biotech has fixed November 4 as the record date for its proposed 1:1 bonus share issue.

The companies have announced dividend payouts for FY27, with record dates for the respective corporate actions falling on November 4. Investors looking to qualify for these benefits should take note of the applicable record dates and ensure they hold the shares in their demat accounts before the cut-off.

Godrej Consumer Products Godrej Consumer Products declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share following its board meeting on October 29, 2026, continuing its payout practice for shareholders. The company has fixed Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the dividend payment.

The FMCG major reported a 13.84% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹522.92 crore for the September quarter of FY27, driven by volume growth. Revenue from operations rose 19% to ₹4,413.09 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹3,708.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Privi Speciality Chemicals announced its first interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for FY27, along with its September-quarter results. The company has fixed November 4, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend. The payment will be made on or before November 25, 2026.

Coal India Coal India’s board of directors, at its meeting held on October 29, 2026, approved the payment of a second interim dividend of ₹10.25 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for FY27.

The company has fixed Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility. The dividend will be paid to shareholders holding the company’s equity shares in either electronic or physical form as of the record date.

Symphony Symphony’s board of directors approved a second interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value ₹2 each for FY27 at its meeting on Thursday, taking the year-to-date dividend payout to ₹20.6 crore.

For the September quarter, the company reported a 44% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹24 crore. The year-on-year performance was moderated by an adverse foreign-exchange variance of ₹8 crore and lower treasury and other income of ₹2 crore, partly offset by a recovery of ₹4 crore from Pathways. These impacts are stated net of taxes.

Concord Biotech Concord Biotech has fixed November 4, 2026, as the record date for its 1:1 bonus share issue. In a regulatory filing dated October 27, the company said its board had approved the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the bonus shares.

Under the proposal, eligible shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share for every existing fully paid-up equity share held. The board had earlier approved the 1:1 bonus share issue on September 23, 2026.

Asian Paints Asian Paints declared an interim dividend of ₹5.75 per equity share of face value ₹1 each for FY27. The company has fixed November 4, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The dividend will be paid on or after Friday, November 13, 2026.