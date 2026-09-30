Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Last chance to buy today before record date - IGL, KM Sugar Mills, R Systems | List

Shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited, KM Sugar Mills Limited, Maestro Electronics & Telecommunications, Natco Pharma, R Systems International, etc are likely to attract heightened investors’ interest ahead of their record date for multiple corporate actions like final dividend, spin off, bonus issue, rights issue, etc.

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A total of eight stocks have fixed Thursday, October 1, as the record date for multiple corporate actions. Which effectively makes Wednesday as the last date for investors to buy the stock and qualify for payout. Notably, it is also the last day today to qualify for corporate actions with Friday, October 2, as the record date, as it will be a stock market holiday on Friday due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Stocks with dividend record date Goenka Business & Finance Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited, R Systems International Limited, and Sainik Finance & Industries Limited are the key stocks with dividend record date on Thursday and Friday.

Company Name Purpose Record Date Goenka Business & Finance Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.50 02 Oct 2026 Indraprastha Gas Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50 01 Oct 2026 K M Sugar Mills Ltd Spin Off 02 Oct 2026 Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd Bonus issue 1:1 01 Oct 2026 Natco Pharma Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 01 Oct 2026 Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd Resolution Plan -Suspension 01 Oct 2026 R Systems International Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.00 01 Oct 2026 Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.50 01 Oct 2026

Among these companies, R Systems International Limited has the highest amount of dividend payout. The company has announced ₹8 interim dividend for FY26 with Friday as the record date.

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Bonus issue record date Maestro Electronics & Telecommunications has fixed October 1 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for bonus issue. The company has fixed bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Natco Pharma rights issue The pharma company has announced rights issue of equity shares and has fixed Friday, October 1, as the record date. Interested investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate action. This effectively makes Wednesday, as the last date to qualify for the corporate action.

Spin off record date

KM Sugar Mills has fixed October 2, 2026, the effective date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. The company has fixed October 2 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the spin-off. The company has announced spin-off of its distillery division into a separate entity named KM Spirits and Allied Industries Limited.

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