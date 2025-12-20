Dividend, bonus issue, stock split: Canara Robeco to trade ex-dividend, GRM Overseas ex-bonus issue next week — List

Dividend, bonus issue, stock split: From the interim dividend issue of Canara Robeco and Prakash Pipes, to the bonus issue of GRM Overseas, and the stock split of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works are among other companies that will mark corporate action in the upcoming week, starting Monday, 22 December 2025.

Shares trading ex-dividend means that the stock price of a firm will be adjusted to reflect the next dividend payout. From the ex-dividend date onwards, the company shares will not carry the value of their next dividend payment.

A dividend issue is a corporate action where a company pays an amount on a per-share basis to all eligible shareholders who are invested in the shares of the company before the ‘Record Date’ of the payment. The shareholders in the respective companies will be eligible for the dividend issue up to 24 hours ahead of the record date.

Some companies will also declare other corporate actions, including bonus issue and stock split, in the upcoming week.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Monday, 22 December 2025.

Prakash Pipes Ltd will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Wednesday, 24 December 2025.

Stocks that will trade bonus issue next week GRM Overseas Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, 24 December 2025.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 26 December 2025.

A bonus issue of shares is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders.

Stocks that will trade stock split next week Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, 22 December 2025.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 26 December 2025.

A stock split of shares means a firm issues additional shares to its existing shareholders in order to boost liquidity. The company announces a stock split in a specified ratio based on the previously held shares.

The common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). This means that for every share held by a shareholder before the stock split, each person will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Pulsar International Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Monday, 22 December 2025.

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Yug Decor Ltd: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd: Buyback of Shares on Wednesday, 24 December 2025.

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd: Spin Off on Wednesday, 24 December 2025.

