Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd has announced that the Board of Directors will deliberate on three significant corporate actions aimed at rewarding investors and driving future growth.

One of the highlights of the proposed agenda is a stock split of the company’s equity shares. Currently, each share has a face value of ₹10, and the proposal seeks to sub-divide this into 10 equity shares of ₹1 each. This move is expected to make Enbee’s stock more affordable to a broader base of retail investors, significantly enhancing liquidity and trading volumes.

Another exciting proposal is the issuance of bonus shares. A bonus issue not only rewards existing shareholders but also reinforces their confidence in the company's financial strength and growth trajectory. This generous move reflects Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd's unwavering commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

In a further display of financial prudence and profitability, the Board will also consider the declaration of a dividend. This decision underscores the company’s dedication to distributing consistent and sustainable returns, reflecting its strong financial position and ability to generate significant cash flows.

As Enbee explores exciting avenues in the financial sector, including potential collaborations with fintech firms and digital lending platforms, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends.

These proposals demonstrate the company’s proactive approach to fostering shareholder engagement and its unwavering dedication to creating long-term value for all stakeholders. The Board’s consideration of these actions underlines our commitment to aligning corporate decisions with shareholder interests, ensuring liquidity, and enhancing market participation.

Enbee Trade and Finance Limited has been a trusted player in India's financial services sector for over 30 years. The company specializes in providing unsecured loans to retail and MSME customers, supporting growth and financial inclusion across diverse communities.

Guided by a conservative investment approach, Enbee has successfully navigated various economic cycles, building a strong and loyal client base. The company is committed to exploring new opportunities while maintaining its focus on financial stability and operational excellence.