Dividend, bonus share announcement fail to lift CONCOR share price. Is it a stock to buy post Q4 results 2025?

CONCOR share price: Shares of Navratna PSU CONCOR declined 4% in Friday's trading session following the announcement of the Q4 results 2025. Dividend announcement and a bonus share issue also failed to stem the downfall in the stock.

Saloni Goel
Updated23 May 2025, 11:36 AM IST
CONCOR share price: Container Corporation of India's (CONCOR) dividend and bonus share announcement failed to lift the Navratna PSU stock on Friday, May 23, as investors focused on the state-owned company's weak performance in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

CONCOR share price opened at 718.10 on the BSE today, significantly lower than its last close of 738.40. During the trade, it extended the decline to hit the day's low of 708.45, down 4.05%. 

With this, the PSU stock snapped its two-day losing run. In May so far, the stock is up over 6%. However, in the last one year, CONCOR stock has lost 35% of its value.

CONCOR Q4 Results

CONCOR, post-market hours on Thursday, announced that its consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25 came in at 287.69 crore, down 4.5% year-on-year (YoY), compared with 301.25 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations declined 1.6% YoY to 2,288 crore, as against 2,325 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

More to come…

