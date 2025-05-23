Dividend, bonus share announcement fail to lift CONCOR share price. Is it a stock to buy post Q4 results 2025?

CONCOR share price: Container Corporation of India's (CONCOR) dividend and bonus share announcement failed to lift the Navratna PSU stock on Friday, May 23, as investors focused on the state-owned company's weak performance in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

CONCOR share price opened at ₹718.10 on the BSE today, significantly lower than its last close of ₹738.40. During the trade, it extended the decline to hit the day's low of ₹708.45, down 4.05%.

With this, the PSU stock snapped its two-day losing run. In May so far, the stock is up over 6%. However, in the last one year, CONCOR stock has lost 35% of its value.

CONCOR Q4 Results CONCOR, post-market hours on Thursday, announced that its consolidated net profit for Q4 FY25 came in at ₹287.69 crore, down 4.5% year-on-year (YoY), compared with ₹301.25 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations declined 1.6% YoY to ₹2,288 crore, as against ₹2,325 crore in the same period a year ago.