Dividend, bonus, split, buyback, spin off in October: TCS, NMDC, PTC India, JSW Dulux among key corporate actions | List

Corporate actions in October include spin-offs by Bhagyanagar India and Veranda Learning Solutions, dividends from TCS and NMDC, and stock splits by companies like Moldtek Technologies. Investors should hold stocks before record dates to qualify for various benefits and actions.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published2 Oct 2026, 01:15 PM IST
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Corporate actions in October include spin-offs, dividends, bonus, stock split and more (AI image for representational purpose)
Corporate actions in October include spin-offs, dividends, bonus, stock split and more (AI image for representational purpose)

Corporate actions in October: Tata Consultancy Services Limited, NMDC, PTC India, JSW Dulux, are among the key companies that are set for corporate actions in October. TCS, NMDC, PTC India, have fixed record dates for dividend. Whereas, Moldtek Technologies, PH Capita, GTV Engineering, etc will attract investors' interest due to their upcoming stock split.

Investors who are willing to become eligible for a corporate action, must own the company’s stock before the record date. So, as we prepare for a new month, here’s a detailed corporate action calendar for October.

Dividend record dates in October

NMDC, TCS, PTC India, Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Caspian Corporate Services Ltd, Skyways Air Services Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, have announced dividend and have fixed dates in October to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout.

Stock splits in October

Bansal Wire Industries, JSW Dulux Limited, Midaas Fashions Limited, Meenakshi India Limited, etc have announced stock split. THese companies have fixed record dates for the corporate action post October 15.

Bonus shares record date this month

GTV Engineering has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1, PH Capital has announced a bonus in the ratio of 10:1. Moldtek Technologies and Moldtek Packaging have announced bonus issues in the ratio of 1:1. All these firms have fixed record dates that will fall in October.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
NMDC LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 1.005 Oct 2026
BLS EServices LtdStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/06 Oct 2026
Veranda Learning Solutions LtdSpin Off06 Oct 2026
GTV Engineering LtdBonus issue 2:107 Oct 2026
PH Capital LtdBonus issue 10:107 Oct 2026
PTC India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 5.507 Oct 2026
Bhagyanagar India LtdSpin Off08 Oct 2026
Shankara Buildpro LtdStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.2/08 Oct 2026
Shardul Securities LtdBuy Back of Shares08 Oct 2026
Accelya Solutions India LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 35.009 Oct 2026
Caspian Corporate Services LtdFinal Dividend Rs. 0.509 Oct 2026
MoldTek Technologies LtdBonus issue 1:109 Oct 2026
MoldTek Packaging LtdBonus issue 1:109 Oct 2026
Skyways Air Services LtdInterim Dividend Rs. 0.2509 Oct 2026
Transport Corporation of India LtdBuy Back of Shares09 Oct 2026
Tata Consultancy Services LtdInterim Dividend14 Oct 2026
Shraddha Prime Projects LtdRight Issue of Equity Shares15 Oct 2026
Bansal Wire Industries LtdStock Split From Rs.5/ to Rs.1/16 Oct 2026
JSW Dulux LtdStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.1/22 Oct 2026
Midaas Fashions LimitedStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/26 Oct 2026
Meenakshi India LtdStock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/30 Oct 2026

Spin off and buybacks

Bhagyanagar India and Veranda Learning Solutions have fixed October 8 and October 6 as the record date for their spin off, a corporate action where a company separates a division or subsidiary into a new, independent and distinct business. Shardul Securities, and Transport Corporation have fixed buyback.

Record DateDividendStock Split
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