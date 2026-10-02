Dividend, bonus, split, buyback, spin off in October: TCS, NMDC, PTC India, JSW Dulux among key corporate actions | List

Corporate actions in October: Tata Consultancy Services Limited, NMDC, PTC India, JSW Dulux, are among the key companies that are set for corporate actions in October. TCS, NMDC, PTC India, have fixed record dates for dividend. Whereas, Moldtek Technologies, PH Capita, GTV Engineering, etc will attract investors' interest due to their upcoming stock split.
Investors who are willing to become eligible for a corporate action, must own the company’s stock before the record date. So, as we prepare for a new month, here’s a detailed corporate action calendar for October.
Dividend record dates in October
NMDC, TCS, PTC India, Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Caspian Corporate Services Ltd, Skyways Air Services Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, have announced dividend and have fixed dates in October to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout.
Stock splits in October
Bansal Wire Industries, JSW Dulux Limited, Midaas Fashions Limited, Meenakshi India Limited, etc have announced stock split. THese companies have fixed record dates for the corporate action post October 15.
Bonus shares record date this month
GTV Engineering has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1, PH Capital has announced a bonus in the ratio of 10:1. Moldtek Technologies and Moldtek Packaging have announced bonus issues in the ratio of 1:1. All these firms have fixed record dates that will fall in October.
Spin off and buybacks
Bhagyanagar India and Veranda Learning Solutions have fixed October 8 and October 6 as the record date for their spin off, a corporate action where a company separates a division or subsidiary into a new, independent and distinct business. Shardul Securities, and Transport Corporation have fixed buyback.