Dividend, bonus, split, buyback, spin off in October: TCS, NMDC, PTC India, JSW Dulux among key corporate actions | List

Corporate actions in October: Tata Consultancy Services Limited, NMDC, PTC India, JSW Dulux, are among the key companies that are set for corporate actions in October. TCS, NMDC, PTC India, have fixed record dates for dividend. Whereas, Moldtek Technologies, PH Capita, GTV Engineering, etc will attract investors' interest due to their upcoming stock split.

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Investors who are willing to become eligible for a corporate action, must own the company’s stock before the record date. So, as we prepare for a new month, here’s a detailed corporate action calendar for October.

Dividend record dates in October NMDC, TCS, PTC India, Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Caspian Corporate Services Ltd, Skyways Air Services Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, have announced dividend and have fixed dates in October to determine the eligibility of investors for the payout.

Stock splits in October Bansal Wire Industries, JSW Dulux Limited, Midaas Fashions Limited, Meenakshi India Limited, etc have announced stock split. THese companies have fixed record dates for the corporate action post October 15.

Bonus shares record date this month GTV Engineering has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1, PH Capital has announced a bonus in the ratio of 10:1. Moldtek Technologies and Moldtek Packaging have announced bonus issues in the ratio of 1:1. All these firms have fixed record dates that will fall in October.

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Company Name Purpose Record Date NMDC Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 1.0 05 Oct 2026 BLS EServices Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/ 06 Oct 2026 Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd Spin Off 06 Oct 2026 GTV Engineering Ltd Bonus issue 2:1 07 Oct 2026 PH Capital Ltd Bonus issue 10:1 07 Oct 2026 PTC India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 5.5 07 Oct 2026 Bhagyanagar India Ltd Spin Off 08 Oct 2026 Shankara Buildpro Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.2/ 08 Oct 2026 Shardul Securities Ltd Buy Back of Shares 08 Oct 2026 Accelya Solutions India Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 35.0 09 Oct 2026 Caspian Corporate Services Ltd Final Dividend Rs. 0.5 09 Oct 2026 MoldTek Technologies Ltd Bonus issue 1:1 09 Oct 2026 MoldTek Packaging Ltd Bonus issue 1:1 09 Oct 2026 Skyways Air Services Ltd Interim Dividend Rs. 0.25 09 Oct 2026 Transport Corporation of India Ltd Buy Back of Shares 09 Oct 2026 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Interim Dividend 14 Oct 2026 Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 15 Oct 2026 Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Stock Split From Rs.5/ to Rs.1/ 16 Oct 2026 JSW Dulux Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.1/ 22 Oct 2026 Midaas Fashions Limited Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/ 26 Oct 2026 Meenakshi India Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/ to Rs.5/ 30 Oct 2026

Spin off and buybacks Bhagyanagar India and Veranda Learning Solutions have fixed October 8 and October 6 as the record date for their spin off, a corporate action where a company separates a division or subsidiary into a new, independent and distinct business. Shardul Securities, and Transport Corporation have fixed buyback.