Dividend, bonus, split: Last chance to buy today ahead of record date - TechM, IRFC, LTM ; Payout, ratio, other details

Dividend, bonus, stock split record date: Shares of Tech Mahindra, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, LTM, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Modison Limited, Oberoi Realty, etc will remain in focus during Thursday’s trading session due to their upcoming record dates for dividend, stock split, bonus shares.

More than 10 companies have fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders. As the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement cycle, investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate actions.

Hence, Thursday, October 22, effectively becomes the last day to buy these stocks and become eligible for stock split, bonus or dividend.

Last chance to buy today 360 One WAM Limited, Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Garuda Construction and Engineering, HDB Financial Services, IRF, LTM, Modison, Tech Mahindra, etc have fixed Friday, as the record date for interim dividend. Which effectively makes Thursday as the last day for investors to qualify for the payout.

Company Name Purpose Record Date 360 ONE WAM LTD Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.50 23 Oct 2026 Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0060 23 Oct 2026 Azad India Mobility Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 23 Oct 2026 Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd-$ Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1 24 Oct 2026 Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.03 23 Oct 2026 HDB Financial Services Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 23 Oct 2026 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7 23 Oct 2026 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.15 23 Oct 2026 LTM Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 25 23 Oct 2026 Modison Ltd-$ Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4 23 Oct 2026 Oberoi Realty Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2 23 Oct 2026 Tech Mahindra Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 15 23 Oct 2026 Titan Biotech Ltd Bonus issue 1:4 23 Oct 2026

Last chance to buy for stock split bonus Titan Biotech has fixed Friday as record date for bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4. Whereas, Azad India Mobility Ltd will determine eligibility of shareholders for stock split from ₹10 to ₹2.

Stock market today - Nifty 50 outlook The Indian stock market formed a bearish candle in the previous session with a “lower high and lower low” signalling continuation of the corrective bias. The Nifty 50 Index closed below the 20 days EMA in the previous session.

“Nifty despite starting on a positive note failed to move above Monday’s high 23,175 and dragged sharply lower signaling continuation of the corrective consolidation in the range of 22,500-23,150. Nifty has support at 22,500-22,400 levels being the 80% retracement of the last two weeks pullback 22180-23,175,” explained Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.