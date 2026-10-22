Dividend, bonus, split: Last chance to buy today ahead of record date - TechM, IRFC, LTM ; Payout, ratio, other details

More than 10 companies have set Friday, October 23, as the record date for dividends, bonus shares or stock splits, making Thursday the final eligible buying day. Check details

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published22 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
More than 10 companies have set Friday, October 23, as the record date for stock split, bonus and dividend. Check list (AI image for representational purpose)
More than 10 companies have set Friday, October 23, as the record date for stock split, bonus and dividend. Check list (AI image for representational purpose)

Dividend, bonus, stock split record date: Shares of Tech Mahindra, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, LTM, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Modison Limited, Oberoi Realty, etc will remain in focus during Thursday’s trading session due to their upcoming record dates for dividend, stock split, bonus shares.

More than 10 companies have fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholders. As the Indian stock market follows the T+1 settlement cycle, investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate actions.

Hence, Thursday, October 22, effectively becomes the last day to buy these stocks and become eligible for stock split, bonus or dividend.

Last chance to buy today

360 One WAM Limited, Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Garuda Construction and Engineering, HDB Financial Services, IRF, LTM, Modison, Tech Mahindra, etc have fixed Friday, as the record date for interim dividend. Which effectively makes Thursday as the last day for investors to qualify for the payout.

Company NamePurposeRecord Date
360 ONE WAM LTDInterim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5023 Oct 2026
Artemis Electricals and Projects LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.006023 Oct 2026
Azad India Mobility LtdStock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-23 Oct 2026
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd-$Interim Dividend - Rs. - 124 Oct 2026
Garuda Construction and Engineering LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0323 Oct 2026
HDB Financial Services LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 223 Oct 2026
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 723 Oct 2026
Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1.1523 Oct 2026
LTM LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 2523 Oct 2026
Modison Ltd-$Interim Dividend - Rs. - 423 Oct 2026
Oberoi Realty LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 223 Oct 2026
Tech Mahindra LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1523 Oct 2026
Titan Biotech LtdBonus issue 1:423 Oct 2026

Last chance to buy for stock split bonus

Titan Biotech has fixed Friday as record date for bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4. Whereas, Azad India Mobility Ltd will determine eligibility of shareholders for stock split from 10 to 2.

Stock market today - Nifty 50 outlook

The Indian stock market formed a bearish candle in the previous session with a “lower high and lower low” signalling continuation of the corrective bias. The Nifty 50 Index closed below the 20 days EMA in the previous session.

“Nifty despite starting on a positive note failed to move above Monday’s high 23,175 and dragged sharply lower signaling continuation of the corrective consolidation in the range of 22,500-23,150. Nifty has support at 22,500-22,400 levels being the 80% retracement of the last two weeks pullback 22180-23,175,” explained Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

“On the higher side key level to watch is Monday's high of 23,175, only a move above the same will signal pullback towards 23,300 and 23,500 levels in the coming sessions being the 50% retracement of the entire recent decline from 24,774 to 22,180,” Mukherjee added.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsDividend, bonus, split: Last chance to buy today ahead of record date - TechM, IRFC, LTM ; Payout, ratio, other details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.