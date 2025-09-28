Dividend, bonus, stock split: Glenmark Pharma to trade ex-dividend, Paushak to trade ex-bonus next week; Full list

Dividend, bonus, stock split: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 29 September 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means the shares do not carry the value of their next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits.

Stocks that will declare dividends next week Monday, 29 September 2025 — The company will declare an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share.

Stocks that will declare bonus issue next week GEE Ltd — declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 3 October 2025.

Paushak Ltd — declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 3 October 2025.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd — declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 3 October 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Stocks that will declare a stock split in the next week Paushak Ltd — will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 3 October 2025.

Sumeet Industries Ltd — will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 3 October 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Seshachal Technologies Ltd — Reduction of Capital on Monday, 29 September 2025.

Star Housing Finance Ltd — Right Issue of Equity Shares on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

Trustedge Capital Ltd — Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltd — Resolution Plan -Suspension on Friday, 3 October 2025.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd — Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, 3 October 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.