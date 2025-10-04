Dividend, bonus, stock split: Hexaware Tech to trade ex-dividend, Valiant Comms to trade ex-bonus next week; Full list

Dividend stocks: CyberTech Systems and Software, Hexaware Tech, are among other companies which will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 6 October 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. On this day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, meaning the shares no longer carry the value of their next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits.

Stocks that will declare dividends next week CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd will declare a special dividend of ₹20 per share on Monday, 6 October 2025.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹5.75 per share on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.32 per share on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Stocks that will declare bonus issue next week Julien Agro Infratech Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, 6 October 2025.

Sayaji Industries Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Valiant Communications Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 10 October 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Stocks that will declare a stock split in the next week Sigma Solve Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, 6 October 2025.

AGI Infra Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 10 October 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Ashnisha Industries Ltd — Right Issue of Equity Shares on Monday, 6 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee