Dividend stocks: Styrenix Performance Materials, Bambino Agro Industries and Sacheta Metals Ltd are scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week from December 16 onwards, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including stock splits, bonus issues and extraordinary general meetings (EGM), according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹31.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Thursday, December 19, 2024: Bambino Agro Industries Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.6

Stock trading ex-dividend on Friday, December 20, 2024: Sacheta Metals Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on the shares held previously.

Stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: PC Jeweller Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, December 16.

Shish Industries Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, December 17.

Linc Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, December 20.

A bonus issue is a corporate action where additional shares are given to existing shareholders. A company may decide to distribute additional shares as an alternative to dividends.

Stock that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Sky Gold Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 9:1 on Monday, December 16.

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on Thursday, December 19.

Bharat Seats Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on Friday, December 20.

Linc Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 on Friday, December 20.

Other corporate actions The other corporate actions for next week include the right issue of equity shares, extraordinary general meetings (EGM) and a resolution plan.

Mahip Industries Ltd: EGM on Tuesday, December 17.

Shardul Securities Ltd: EGM on Tuesday, December 17.

Murae Organisor Ltd: Right issue of equity shares on Thursday, December 19.

Valecha Engineering Ltd: Resolution plan (suspension) on Thursday, December 19.