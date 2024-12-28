Dividend, bonus, stock split: Redtape Limited will trade ex-dividend on January 3, and several other companies will execute bonus issues, stock splits and other corporate actions next week.

Dividend, bonus, stock split: Redtape Limited is scheduled to trade ex-dividend while KPI Green Energy Ltd, Banco Products India Ltd, and Surya Roshni Ltd, among others, to trade ex-bonus next week, starting on Monday, December 30, according to BSE data.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including stock splits, bonus issues and extraordinary general meetings (EGM), according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Redtape Limited shares will trade ex-dividend on Friday, January 3, as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Banco Products India Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, December 30.

Surya Roshni Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, January 1.

Ceenik Exports India Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:5. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, January 3.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 4:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, January 3.

KPI Green Energy Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:2. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, January 3.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Getalong Enterprise Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, January 2.

Inertia Steel Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, January 3.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: J.J. Finance Corporation Ltd: EGM on Monday, December 30.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd: EGM on Monday, December 30.

S.R. Industries Ltd: Resolution plan suspension on Monday, December 30.

Harshil Agrotech Ltd: Rights issue on Tuesday, December 31.

Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd: Rights issue on Tuesday, December 31.

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd: Rights issue on Tuesday, December 31.

Anjani Finance Ltd: EGM on Wednesday, January 1.

Capfin India Ltd: EGM on Wednesday, January 1.

Indong Tea Company Ltd: EGM on Wednesday, January 1.

Ascensive Educare Ltd: EGM on Friday, January 3.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd: Resolution plan suspension on Friday, January 3.